Abducted Tampa girl found, mother & suspect still missing, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for a missing woman and a man connected to an AMBER alert investigation.

Early Monday morning, an AMBER alert was issued for a missing 9-year-old girl from Tampa, who was believed to be abducted along with her mother, 34-year-old Sylvia Pagan.

3 men shot, 2 dead in Tampa’s SoHo district

At 2:36 a.m., Tampa police confirmed that the girl was found, but the mother was still missing.

Pagan was last seen at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 10400 block of Altman Street.

She was described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 155 pounds, and police say she was wearing a dress of an unknown color at the time.

According to the initial AMBER Alert, the suspected abductor was Jovanni Caceres Steffani, 38. Caceres Steffani was described as “a white-hispanic male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 225 pounds, bald hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, sweatpants and backpack.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the suspect also had a scar on the left side of his neck and could be traveling in a white Ford F150.

Authorities said if you see them, do not approach. Call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.