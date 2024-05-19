ABC4 News volunteers at BBB’s third Shred Day event

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Better Business Bureau held its third Shred Day event on Saturday, May 18 — and staff from ABC4 News was there to help out.

Several producers and anchors from ABC4 — including Courtney Johns, Brien McElhatten, Sarah Murphy and Matt Fontes — helped Utahns get rid of documents with sensitive information in a safe and effective manner.

The Better Business Bureau held its third Shred Day event on Saturday, May 18, 2024 — and staff from ABC4 News was there to help out. Several anchors and producers from ABC4 News helped Utahns get rid of documents with sensitive information in a safe and effective manner. (KTVX/Scott Lewis)

“This is really important for people to shred documents instead of throwing them in the trash,” BBB President Jane Rupp told ABC4.com at the event. “And this will really help eliminate identity theft.”

Utahns were able to bring up to three boxes of paper — including paper with sensitive information — that they wanted to get shredded.

“We can take care of any documents that you need to get rid of,” Johns said at the event.

The event took place at the American Red Cross in Murray from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

“Trash cans and shred trucks are standing by,” McElhatten said on Saturday.

Three large trucks were at the Shred Day event to take care of the papers that community members dropped off.

In addition to bringing paper for shredding, Utahns were also encouraged to bring gently used clothing that they wanted to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah.

“By donating your used clothes, toys, and small household items, you help us support our mentoring programs and keep millions of pounds of cloth waste out of Utah landfills,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah said online.

Take a look at some photos from the event below.

