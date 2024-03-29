ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

TechCrunch

Alongside Crunchbase, we’ve been tracking funding levels to pinpoint moments of progress and regression for marginalized entrepreneurs. For example, Black founders saw record amounts of funding in the bull year that was 2021, but that amount dipped substantially as the market cooled and as many DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) measures retreated. Here are all the stories you need to know to stay up-to-date on the highs and lows of funding for marginalized communities.