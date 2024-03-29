ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
Hey, your feet deserve a summer holiday, too! Give them the pampering they deserve at a price you'll love.
'I no longer have to do a balancing act': Over 2,000 happy reviewers love this simple solution for hard-to-reach greenery.
The Quencher cup's new colors will likely sell out — social media is already raving about them.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Welcome rising temperatures in this smoothing, moisture-wicking wonder with 23,000+ five-star fans.
A good storage solution can really help clear the clutter. Check out these top-picks from Fleximounts, now on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
The compact cutie syncs with any device to display high-def 4K streaming.
Among the top discounts: white gold hoop earrings for just $17, a bestselling air purifier for $140 off and the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vac for under $100.
It cooks and bakes just as well, but it heats up in a snap and doesn't turn my kitchen into a sauna.
Getting a surge protector for your RV will help protect your appliances from power surges and voltage spikes that may occur.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa set historic viewership numbers for all of the major traditional TV networks after the Big Ten title game on CBS.
Among the best discounts: a Samsung Galaxy tablet for under $100, a fan-favorite air purifier for $130 off and an Emeril-endorsed air fryer marked down to its lowest price yet.
Over 5,300 shoppers are fans: 'For someone with bigger arms, these sleeves are awesome'.
'I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation,' one reviewer says. Music to our ears, indeed.
The project utilized weather balloons to deliver high-speed internet to spots that lack infrastructure such as Sub-Saharan Africa. Loon drummed up a good bit of interest and saw use in the wake of natural disasters like the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico back in 2017. Its spirit, meanwhile, is maintained by Airbus through AALTO.
Alongside Crunchbase, we’ve been tracking funding levels to pinpoint moments of progress and regression for marginalized entrepreneurs. For example, Black founders saw record amounts of funding in the bull year that was 2021, but that amount dipped substantially as the market cooled and as many DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) measures retreated. Here are all the stories you need to know to stay up-to-date on the highs and lows of funding for marginalized communities.
Looking to take your car camping experience to the next level? Look no further than the Exped MegaMat, available at REI with discounts of up to 47% off.
The national average at the pump sat at $3.35 per gallon on Monday, up $0.09 from a week ago, but still $0.05 lower from exactly one year ago, according to AAA data.