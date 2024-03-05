Abbott stops in East Texas for Shofner ahead of Super Tuesday

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott made his way back to East Texas before Super Tuesday, to ask Rusk County voters to cast their ballot for Joanne Shofner for State Representative in House District 11.

“I need you to send Joanne Shofner to Austin, Texas, to work with me,” said Abbott.

This is the third time Abbott has campaigned with Shofner, since endorsing her.

Monday morning, they campaigned at Herschel’s Restaurant in the city of Henderson.

“I think he’s made it his personal issue to get out there and become involved in some primary races where he might not otherwise have been involved in,” said Dr. Kenneth Wink, professor of public administration at UT Tyler.

Shofner put an emphasis on what she will bring to Austin unlike her opponent, long standing incumbent, Travis Clardy.

“We have a choice now in East Texas. We can choose this same old same old career politician who votes half the time with the Democrats and the other half with the lobbyists, or you can choose someone with fire in her belly to get to vote to secure our borders, to kick the woke out of our schools,” said Shofner.

Shofner continue to support the increasing efforts to secure the US- Mexico border.

“It effects our school systems, because our schools become even more overcrowded. It effects our jobs especially for lower income people trying to find jobs, it effects the drugs, the fentanyl, sex trafficking, which is horrible, the human trafficking, they come through the interior of Texas.

For the future of students, Shofner is pushing for school choice, while Representative Travis Clardy has voted against the governor’s priority issue.

“No more woke curriculum, training our children, indoctrinating our children, no more sexualized books in the libraries,” said Shofner.

KETK News asked Shofner what she will do if elected to fix infrastructure issues in District 11.

“Our water system treatment plants are, a lot of them are behind the times and not only need some modernization, but they need security because that’s another thing with coming across the border. Our water treatment plants can be easily accessed and so that security would be a huge part of that concern for this area,” said Shofner.

Governor Abbott encourages residents to vote for Shofner tomorrow morning and not wait until the afternoon.

“When you put your head on your pillow at night, you know that Joanne Shofner will be working for you every single day in Austin, Texas, to fight for those values,” said Abbott.

