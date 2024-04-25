Abbott appoints three to Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees

Apr. 24—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tommy Gonzalez and Roel "Roy" Rodriguez, P.E. to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Tricia Mirabelle a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

Tommy Gonzalez of Midland is the city manager for Midland. Gonzalez previously served as El Paso city manager from 2014 to 2023, where he earned the Baldrige Foundation E. David Spong Lifetime Leadership Award in 2022. He helped El Paso earn various awards including the All-America City Award and Texas Award for Performance Excellence. Additionally, as Irving's city manager from 2006 to 2013, he helped the city earn the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and Texas Award for Performance Excellence. Gonzalez holds leadership roles on several boards and has received recognition for economic and public sector excellence, is a black belt in Lean Six Sigma and served in the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Science from Eastern New Mexico University and Master of Public Administration from Texas Tech University.

Tricia Mirabelle of Cedar Park is a commander with the Pflugerville Police Department. She is president and board member of Blue Guardian of Pflugerville, a volunteer law enforcement liaison for ASIS International, and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Additionally, she is a Women in Leadership subcommittee member for the Texas Police Chiefs Association. Mirabelle received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Texas State University and Master of Science in Leadership and Management in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University. Additionally, she will receive her certified public manager designation through Texas State University this summer.

Roel "Roy" Rodriguez, P.E. of McAllen is the city manager for McAllen. He is a member of the Texas City Managers Association (TCMA) and Region 10 president of TCMA. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Rio Grande Drainage Committee, Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, and South Texas College Public Administration Advisory Council. He is a former director of the Lower Rio Grande Water Committee and former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees, where he twice held the position of chairman between 2005 and 2018. Additionally, he serves in multiple roles for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M — Kingsville and Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.