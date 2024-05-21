Abbott announces over $44 million in grants to serve veterans and their families

May 21—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) on Monday announced over $44 million in Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) grants that will be distributed among 181 organizations across the state. Approved by TVC Commissioners at their meeting last week, FVA grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies throughout Texas that provide direct services to veterans and their families. This is the largest amount of grant funding awarded in the history of the TVC and is anticipated to serve more than 41,000 veterans and their families.

"Texas is proud to support our veterans, and partnerships like those between the Texas Veterans Commission and regional organizations help ensure our nation's heroes and their families continue to prosper for generations," Abbott said in a news release. "From clinical counseling to housing and financial assistance, the comprehensive support services funded through over $44 million in state grants will help thousands of Texas veterans and their families access critical resources they need to thrive. Texas will always support the brave men and women who answered the call to protect our state and our nation."

"These grants expand our ability to provide vital services to veterans and their families throughout the state by funding organizations that help these communities," TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner said in the release. "Thanks to the Governor and Texas Legislature, new services will be available this year, including the Veteran Service Dog program, which will help veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma."

The FVA grants help fund the following services and support:

— Clinical counseling

— Employment support

— Financial assistance

— Home modification

— Homeless veteran support

— Peer support services

— Pro bono legal services

— Referral services

— Supportive services

— Transportation programs and services

— Veteran Treatment Courts

TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Later this year, TVC will begin a tour highlighting grant-funded organizations throughout the state. Texas veterans and their families in need of assistance can find organizations that serve their area at https://tvc.texas.gov/directory/directory-category/grants/.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission's games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers' licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, over $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,441 FVA grants, serving an estimated 500,000 Texas veterans and their families.