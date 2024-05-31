Abbott adds Lynn, Hockley County to state's disaster declaration after Wednesday's storm

Days after a severe thunderstorm swept through West Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the addition of Lynn and Hockley counties to the state's disaster declaration connected with recent spring storms.

According to a news release, these two counties are among five others being added to the declaration, which makes them eligible for state funding and resources to help with recovery efforts.

"I encourage every Texan who sustained damage to their home or business to report it using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT damage survey. This tool will help determine if counties are eligible for additional financial assistance. I thank all of the emergency response personnel and first responders who are working tirelessly to help their fellow Texans move forward from these devastating storms," Abbott said in a statement.

The damage survey can be found at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

In addition to being added to the state's declaration, the governor has also requested that Hockley County be added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance program, which is currently under review.

