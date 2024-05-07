Abbasi called KCSO 181 times in a month: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –David Abbasi would not be ignored.

The former Kern County Board of Supervisors candidate made 181 calls in March to the sheriff’s communications center — including at least 17 calls to 911 — most of them over someone smoking inside a business with which he shares a wall, according to newly released court documents.

The smoke exacerbated his asthma, putting his life in danger, Abbasi said according to the documents.

Sheriff’s personnel, however, determined the smoking occurred in a private residence at the back of the business, which is allowed.

Abbasi, 46, was warned he could face arrest if he continued to tie up the communications center. He kept calling anyway, the reports say, leading to arrests on March 24 and 29.

Prosecutors in late April charged him with two misdemeanors: making annoying calls to 911 and making annoying or harassing calls to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

An audio recording captured Abbasi using profanity toward sheriff’s personnel in one of numerous calls he made on March 29, according to the documents. He became upset when told a deputy would not be sent to his location to update a report written about his March 24 arrest, the reports say.

After his second arrest, Abbasi was asked if it was reasonable to call 181 times in one month.

“Abbasi responded by saying it’s reasonable for law enforcement to respond and enforce the law,” the deputy wrote. “I explained to Abbasi his concerns had been investigated, he had also been contacted by deputies and supervisors.”

Abbasi’s next court hearing is scheduled May 17.

