Abandoned properties are widespread in Jackson. This new task force will address the issue

With over 2,000 tax forfeited properties throughout the city, the Jackson City Council has decided to take some action.

The council approved an "Abandoned Property Task Force," the brainchild of Ward 1 Ashby Foote, during their Tuesday meeting. The council expressed overwhelming support, voting 7-0, for the task force.

"My intent is to invite members from law enforcement from all levels of government, members from non-profits that serve the inner city, the Secretary of State's office and other agencies focused on housing," Foote told the Clarion Ledger.

Currently, there are 2,032 tax-forfeited abandoned properties within the City of Jackson, according to Elizabeth Johnson, communications director for the Secretary of State. Abandoned properties are forfeited to the state due to nonpayment of taxes.

Foote has been adamant in previous meetings about the need to clean up abandoned properties, saying they hinder business development in the city, decrease property values and are havens for squatters and criminals. The abandoned properties can also become public health hazards, which has cost the city thousands of dollars to upkeep or demolish over the years.

More on abandoned properties: State-owned abandoned properties are all over Jackson. See what the council wants done

In January, Foote told the Clarion Ledger addressing the issue was one of his top goals while he served on the council this year.

"What I'm trying to make is a statement to the surrounding community … that we're serious about this, and we're going to reach out and take advantage of the expertise that's out there," Foote said.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, seen here in this Jan. 3, 2024, file photo, created the "Abandoned Property Task Force," which was unanimously approved by the Jackson City Council.

Asked after the meeting what the next steps are now that the task force has been approved, Foote said he plans to reach out to people "and see who I can recruit that would be good, solid members of the task force."

"The thing is this needs to be a statement that gives the citizens hope," he said. "The citizens need to think we are going to bat for them on this issue."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Abandoned properties target of new task force in Jackson MS