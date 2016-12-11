Abandoned Pit Bull Joins Police Force And Helps Fight Crime

Kiah is a new member of the Poughkeepsie Police Department and in spite of the bad reputation that pit bull terriers get; she is making great strides in fighting crime.

She was rescued by a Texas animal shelter from the back a convenience store where she was hit over the head and then abandoned, according to reports, and now serves the department by detecting drugs and tracking missing people.

She was given to then given to police, thanks to a partnership between San Antonio-based charity Universal K9, and Animal Farm Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure "equal treatment and opportunity" for pit bulls.

She’s New York state’s first K9 pit bull officer.

In spite of her experience, rescuers said the pup was still very loving and friendly.

“All pit bulls are not nasty and aggressive. She’s lovable. She’s friendly. She came from a horrible situation and that’s the most rewarding, getting her a better life and she has it,” said her handler, police officer Justin Bruzgul.

Kiah is also a goodwill ambassador for her breed.

Bruzgal said that pit bulls themselves are not dangerous animals, and when raised properly, they can make a big difference in their communities.

