Abandoned horses seized, taken to market by Duchesne Co. deputies

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Duchesne County deputies seized two horses Wednesday after they were abandoned in the Myton City area.

The horses were taken to Basin Livestock Market in Ballard, Utah, where they will be taken care of until their owner reclaims them — or they will be sold, county officials said.

Courtesy Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said if you are the owner of these horses to please contact the Basin Livestock Market sales barn at (435)722-5043.

There is no further information available at this time.

