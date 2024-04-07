Abandoned Horry County home destroyed in fourth fire within 24 hours

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An abandoned home was destroyed in a fire outside of Longs Sunday morning — the fourth blaze to hit Horry County in less than a day.

Horry County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page the incident happened just before noon at Keel Circle and Collins Circle.

No injuries were reported, and officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Earlier Sunday morning, fire destroyed a home in the 3000 block of Bombing Range Road, also in Longs. A person was critically hurt and two were displaced.

On Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue knocked down fires at a Carolina Forest apartment complex and battled multiple fires on a property outside of Conway.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

