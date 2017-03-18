Abandoned funeral home dies of decay

This is a real house of the dead, as forgotten artifacts lie strewn across a 150-year-old abandoned funeral home. The building in Jacksonville, Fla., was once the site of the city’s oldest continuously operating funeral parlor. It was established by successful businessman Calvin Oak in 1856, and changed hands several times before it was moved in 2013. The building was left to rot. (Caters News)

Photography by Abandoned Southeast/Caters News

