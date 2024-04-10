Abandoned car ignites trail search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains, park says

The abandoned car of an outdoorsman has ignited a search and rescue mission in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Jacob Riggs, 35, hasn’t been seen April 7, when he was in Maynardville, Tennessee, about a 75-mile drive north of the park.

His car was found April 8 on the Tennessee side of the park, which straddles the North Carolina state line.

Searchers are focusing on the Townsend Wye, Tremont and Cades Cove areas in the northwestern part of the park.

“Several organizations are helping the National Park Service in the search and more resources will arrive,” the park reported in an April 9 news release.

“Riggs is a white male, with black hair and a dark beard, and brown eyes. He is (6 feet, 2 inches) tall and weighs 185 pounds.”

A Facebook account for Riggs reports he lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, about a 50-mile drive north of Cades Cove, and completed hiking a stretch of the Appalachian Trail through the park in March.

His bio reports he trained for emergency situations with the Roane State Community College Emergency Medical Services program.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park covers 522,427 acres and has 848 miles of trail, including a 74-mile section of the Appalachian Trail. The park is home to a large population of black bears.

