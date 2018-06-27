Abandoned buildings photo series shows beauty in urban decay

An urban explorer has created a powerful photography series in a campaign to show the beauty of abandoned buildings and to urge us to stop tearing them down. Shelley Koon, 54, from Dover, Del., hopes to shatter the illusion that the forgotten sites are dark and drab to reveal their beauty and appeal. Visiting hospitals, asylums, schools and factories in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, she says she can easily spend eight hours at a time exploring and photographing the locations. (Caters News)

