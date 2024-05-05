Abandoned boat found in Mississippi River leads to discovery of body, police say

The body of a missing boater was found in the Mississippi River days after he went missing, police say.

On April 30, authorities received a 911 call about an abandoned boat found in the Mississippi River in New Madrid, Missouri, according to a Facebook post by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials found an abandoned truck and trailer at a boat ramp and determined the truck and boat belonged to Bruce Shockley.

Rescue teams searched for Shockley by water and air for several days, officials said.

On Saturday, May 4, Arkansas conservation officials notified authorities of a body found in the water near Blytheville, Arkansas, according to officials. The Mississippi County Coroner later identified the body found as Shockley.

A cause of death was not released.

Blytheville is in northeastern Arkansas, near the Missouri state line.

Boater vanishes after jumping into lake after lost hat, Arizona sheriff says

Empty kayak found 3 miles off Florida ignites search for missing 77-year-old, cops say

Seven found clinging to capsized boat in chilly California bay, rescuers say