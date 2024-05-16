AARP El Paso hosting event to combat identity theft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – AARP El Paso and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 8782 are partnering up to host a free community paper shredding event for the community to dispose of sensitive documents with confidence,” AARP El Paso announced in a press release.

The event, “Texas Shred ‘Em Day,” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18 at the VFW Post 8782, 691 North Carolina Dr.

The event is part of an AARP Texas initiative to encourage the community to protect themselves against identity theft with a free statewide paper shredding event.

“AARP offices in El Paso, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio are teaming up with local organizations to host these shred events and provide free resources to participants to raise awareness about identity theft and safeguarding yourself against fraud and scammers,” read the press release.

The community can sign up at the El Paso registration link to bring sensitive documents to shred here: https://events.aarp.org/TX-518-ShredElPaso

For more information about the event and AARP’s fraud-fighting resources, visit https://states.aarp.org/texas/protect-your-identity-texas-shred-em-day-is-coming.

