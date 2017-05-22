Aaron Hernandez Calls Fellow Inmate 'My Heart' In Letter To Prison Officials

Hernandez requested to be transferred to a different part of the prison with a friend.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez asked prison officials to transfer him to a different cell and move him in with a fellow inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center before his April death. In letters obtained by the Boston Globe and confirmed by officials, Hernandez referred to an unnamed inmate who he wanted to move in with as “my heart.”

Hernandez requested the transfer in a letter to prison security staff dated Jun. 12, 2015. Hernandez was housed in the G2 section of the prison at the time he committed suicide, but called the P2 cell block “where I belong.”

“I’m trying to start my life bid where I’m going to end up in the long run for the long run which is P2,” he said. “So please make this happen and I even prefer to move in with [redacted]; me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that’s FACT, not b--------. He’s my heart and like a real brother to me and that’s why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him.”

Read: What Aaron Hernandez' Suicide Note To Shayanna Jenkins Said

“I am even requesting to (bunk up/celly up) with my brother [redacted]; we both want to,” Hernandez said in the same letter.

Hernandez reportedly named two different inmates as possible cellmates, though both names were redacted in the released letter.

The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd when he was found hanged in his prison cell April 19. Following his death, a bombshell report alleged that he had a male lover named Kyle Kennedy in prison whom he had left a suicide note for. Kennedy’s lawyer claimed that Hernandez wrote him a suicide note, but Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, and his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, disputed the rumors about the suicide note and his sexuality.

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.

“I had no indication or any feeling that he was such,” Jenkins-Hernandez told Dr. Phil in a two-part episode last week. “He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing, in a sense. It’s hurtful, regardless if it’s true or not. It’s just not something that I saw. It’s not something that I believe. It’s just not him.”

Jenkins-Hernandez also expressed doubts about the nature of Hernandez’s death in prison. Hernandez had been acquitted of the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado just a few days before his death.

Read: Shayanna Jenkins Doesn't Believe Aaron Hernandez's Death Was A Suicide

“I spoke to him the night before and he was so, you know, ‘Daddy’s going to be home,’ and ‘I can’t wait to sleep in bed with you guys,’ and ‘I can’t wait to just hold you and love you,’” she told Dr. Phil. “I just know the feedback that I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts.”

In a suicide note addressed to Hernandez-Jenkins released by prison officials, Hernandez implied that his fiancée would not be surprised by his death.

“You have always been my soul mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” he wrote. “I told you what was coming indirectly!”

View photos RTS12Y76 More

Photo: Reuters

Related Articles