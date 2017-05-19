Aaron Hernandez's Prison Disciplinary Records Released

Rumors about ex-NFL star having a homosexual relationship began after Newsweek reported last week that his final note was addressed to his prison boyfriend.

Aaron Hernandez's disciplinary records during his time in jail, while he was awaiting trial for the murder of Odin Lloyd, was released Thursday showing the ex-NFL star's long history of discipline. Hernandez died in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, on April 19.

The 104 pages of records released Thursday afternoon was obtained by NBC Boston, whose investigators had filed public records requests with the Bristol County Sheriff's Office earlier this month after Hernandez committed suicide. The documents revealed how Hernandez yelled at guards about how he'd "show them how to be a man" and how he threatened to kill a guard.

The documents also revealed detail how Hernandez would pass notes to other inmates, and how he would write to his attorney in rap lyrics so the guards wouldn't be able to tell what he was saying.

The new details come just a week after reports claimed Hernandez had a record of more than 70 disciplinary offenses in less than two years at the maximum-security prison. According to USA Today, Hernandez also served as a lookout at the prison, engaged in fights, stole another inmate’s calling card and was discovered to be in possession of a nearly six-inch shank fashioned out of a piece of metal.

Hernandez committed suicide just days after he was acquitted of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012. His conviction in the 2013 Odin Lloyd murder was overturned earlier this month after his death.

While authorities ruled that Hernandez's death was a suicide, his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins, recently raised doubts over the circumstances of his death. During her appearance on the Dr. Phil show, Jenkins hinted at foul play despite authorities confirming the cause of death, adding that Hernandez "was very positive."

“I spoke to him the night before and he was so, you know, ‘Daddy’s going to be home,’ and ‘I can’t wait to sleep in bed with you guys,’ and ‘I can’t wait to just hold you and love you.’ I just know the feedback that I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” she said.

While talking about his last words, Jenkins said, “I remember him saying, ‘Babe, I’ve got to go. They’re shutting the doors,’” adding: “And I, honestly, don’t think that we said I love you to each other and that was it. It was just a normal conversation, which makes me doubt so many things.”

Jenkins also raised doubts about the investigation into Hernandez's death, saying the findings didn't seem "believable." Jenkins said she believed the letter left behind by Hernandez "was a note of love," but the way he addressed her in his final letter was unusual. When asked if the handwriting on the note belonged to Hernandez, Jenkins said: "(It) was similar, but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there so I feel like it's easily duplicated or could be."

