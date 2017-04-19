Aaron Hernandez's Lawyer Says He Was Not Suicidal, Calls for 'Thorough Investigation' Into His Death

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said there was no indication his client was suicidal and has called for a "thorough investigation" into the former NFL star's death.

Jose Baez spoke out hours after the convicted killer and former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell with a bed sheet around his neck at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass.

Read: Suspect Who 'Hates White People' Arrested After 3 Shot Dead on Downtown Streets

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible," Baez, who also represented Casey Anthony in her murder trial, said in a statement to Inside Edition.

Hernandez was serving out a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro linebacker with the Boston Bandits of the New England Football League.

Last week, he was acquitted in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who had accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub before they were found shot to death in a car nearby.

On Friday, Hernandez broke down in court as he was found not guilty of the double murder. In the courtroom, he blew a kiss to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their 4-year-old daughter.

His body was found in his cell at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say he hanged himself using a bedsheet tied to his cell window and had blocked the door from the inside by jamming it with various items.

The death comes on the same day his former team is being honored by President Trump at the White House following their Super Bowl win in February. There is growing speculation that the visit may have been the final straw for the troubled Hernandez.

Read: Aaron Hernandez Jurors Break Their Silence on Guilty Verdict

Quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday that he would not be present at the event, saying in a statement: "I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters."

At least six of Brady's teammates are boycotting the White House visit.

"I don't believe in excluding other people," free safety Devin McCourty explained in a video released at the end of last week. "Right away I knew I wasn't going because it was something I thought about before we'd even won the game."

Defensive end Chris Long added that he didn't want his son to grow up and ask him, "Hey, Dad, why did you go when you knew the right thing was to not go?"

Watch: Mom Posted Suicide Note on Facebook Before Killing Herself and Her Son

Related Articles: