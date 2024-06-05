AACS transportation safety takes step forward

Jun. 5—SAYBROOK — Ashtabula Area City School bus drivers and school resource officers learned valuable lessons about navigating emergency situations on Friday during training held at Lakeside High School.

The training is called START, which stands for School Transportation Active-Threat Response Training. This training was developed by law enforcement and behavior health professionals and is supported by the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) and Ohio Homeland Security. The participants learned through classroom presentation, hand-on exercises and scenario-based training.

"This has been by far one of the best training I have ever had," said veteran bus driver Mike Ernst.

Bus driver Mickey Carducci agreed.

"I valued the START training we had," he said. "I learned a lot."

Chief Financial Officer/Business Operations and District Safety Coordinator Mark Astorino agreed.

"The superintendent and I were introduced to a firm by the name of START. We met with them and selected them to train our transportation staff," he said. "Our school buses are essentially portable classrooms, and so equipping the bus drivers and aides with student behavior and safety techniques is important. 100 percent of our transportation staff participated in this two-day training.

AACS Superintendent Lisa Newsome said the training session was beneficial.

"This START professional development was one of the best trainings I have been a part of," she said. "It was geared directly for bus drivers and transportation staff and the hands-on component was so beneficial for them. I truly appreciate the drivers and staff for being so attentive and being present for this training."

The procedures learned will be instituted during the 2024-2025 school year.