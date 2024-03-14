AAA will tow impaired drivers' vehicles for free during St. Patrick's Day weekend

If you get carried away celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend and need a ride home, AAA will give you and your vehicle a tow, even if you're not a member.

AAA asks that their free towing service be used as a last resort and that partiers instead have a designated driver before the festivities begin.

AAA first launched its "Tow-to-Go" initiative in 1998 and has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road in those 26 years.

Towers will take a single driver within a 10-mile radius during the weekend, starting at 6 p.m. Friday (local time) through 6 a.m. Monday. St. Patrick's Day is Sunday.

A tow cannot be scheduled in advance, as the program is a safety net meant for those who don't plan ahead.

Tow-to-Go is available in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. It is also available in Denver, Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana. The service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

Citing statistics from the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, AAA said St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest holidays in the United States, with more than 11,000 people killed in drunk driving crashes in 2020.

“We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group based in Dearborn. “We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

For a tow, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: AAA to tow impaired drivers' vehicles for free for St. Patrick's Day