AAA reminding drivers to be safe while driving in Ohio work zones

Warmer weather is back across the area. It means more construction zones on streets and highways.

AAA is reminding drivers to stay focused and drive with caution as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), according to a spokesperson.

It starts today and will last until Friday, April 19.

There were more than 4,000 work zone-related crashes in 2023, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Many were property damage crashes.

Last year, eight people died in work zone crashes and more than 1,000 people were injured.

“This week -- and really the entire road construction season – is an annual reminder that work zone safety for all road users – including motorists and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, and highway workers on foot – is extremely important,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager for AAA. “Work zones and highway workers are crucial to upgrading and maintaining our roadways.”

Most crashes occur during the warmer months of May through September with August having the most, the spokesperson said.

AAA’s theme for this year is, “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.”

Wednesday is being recognized as ‘Go Orange Day in Ohio’ to show support for highway works and bring awareness to work zone safety.