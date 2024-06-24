AAA: Florida gasoline prices on the rise, following months of lows

Florida gasoline prices rebounded by 15 cents last week after hitting multiple monthly lows.

That's according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, which said in its weekly gas prices brief that came out Monday that the state's average hit $3.35 on Sunday. That's 10 cents more than a week ago.

The increase ends a 26-day streak of declines at the pump which, in total, brought a 33 cent discount for Florida drivers.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, the group's spokesperson.

The reason for the price hike? "Fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories," he added, noting these types of price trends are common during the summer travel season.

The U.S. price for crude oil also jumped after sticking to the low $70s for the past few weeks. The closing price on Friday came in at $80.73 per barrel, or 7% more than two weeks ago.

What are gas prices in Florida?

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.41), Naples ($3.41)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.11), Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.11)

Capital region market – Tallahassee ($3.36)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas prices on the rise again. Here's why