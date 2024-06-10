AAA: Florida gasoline prices hit lowest price at the pump since February

Prices at the pump in Florida are the lowest in months, dropping 25 cents over the last 17 days.

The state's average hit $3.30 per gallon on Sunday — the lowest daily average since Feb. 28.

According to an AAA–The Auto Club Group news release, Florida's average gas price is now 15 cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago and nine cents less than this time last year.

"Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week," spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the release. "Gas prices are the lowest in several months because of weakness in the oil and gasoline futures markets."

Over the last few weeks, U.S. crude oil prices dropped, landing at $75.53 per barrel, which is down almost $5 per barrel from three weeks ago.

What are gas prices in Florida?

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Naples ($3.42), Miami ($3.39).

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Panama City ($3.11), Pensacola ($3.13).

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

