A19 reopens after crash near Thirsk led to lengthy closure

Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the incident on the A19 [BBC]

The A19 in North Yorkshire was closed in both directions for more than 11 hours following a serious crash on Tuesday.

The road at Kirby Sigston between the junction for the A61 Stockton Road and the A684 Osmotherley turn-off was shut just after 16:00 BST.

The road reopened at about 03:40 BST on Wednesday, National Highways said.

Details of the circumstances have not been released, but police appealed for anyone with footage to come forward.

According to National Highways, the incident involved a vehicle crossing the central reservation.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.