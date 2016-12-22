A Trumpian Christmas Carol

It can’t be him, Trump thought, peering out from under his satin sheets at the apparition now hovering by his bedside. It was after midnight. I specifically told the guards not to let him into the elevators.

“Christie?” Trump hissed. “Is that you? And what’s with the shackles? They sent you to prison already?”

“Of course not,” Chris Christie spat, rattling his chains. “I’m a ghost.”

“But you’re not dead!”

“Not literally, no.”

“It’s Christmas Eve, Christie! I already told you we filled the Fish and Wildlife job. Stop badgering me.”

“Lookit, I’m just here as a messenger, OK?” Christie said. “You’re gonna be visited by three more ghosts tonight. They need to talk to you about your life and the hereafter and whatnot.”

“I’m a smart guy, I can figure it out,” Trump said, turning over and resuming his rest. “Tell them to sit with Pence. He’ll make that face where he squints a lot to show he’s really interested.”

But when Trump opened his eyes again, Christie was gone, and another apparition was standing before him, in coattails and a top hat.

“Who the hell are you?” Trump barked.

“I’m Rutherford Hayes,” the ghost said. “I’m the last guy who managed to win the presidency while losing as much of the popular vote as you did.”

“I’ve never even heard of you.”

“Yeah, something to keep in mind. Anyway, I’m also the Ghost of Christmas Past. I’ve got something I want you to see.”

“It better not be ‘Hamilton,’” Trump said. “A lot of people are saying it’s totally overrated.”

But before he could say another word, Trump was flying over Manhattan and drifting through time, until at last he landed in what appeared to be an auditorium. The little stage was packed with preening contestants of some kind.

“This pageant is sad,” Trump huffed, looking around. “Where’re the bikinis? Where’s the singer from Train? Ivanka would class this up, let me tell you.”

“It’s a primary debate from last year,” Hayes said. “Don’t you recognize yourself, right there at center stage?”

“Oh, yeah!” Trump beamed, peering down from above. “That is me. You should watch this, Hayes — you might learn something. Did you see my ratings with the 35-to-49 demo? Unbelievable.

“Hey, there’s that mama’s boy Jeb, and my old friend Lyin’ Ted. And … wait a minute, Hayes. Who’s that young boy? Why does he look so sad?”

“Oh. That’s Marco Rubio.”

“Little Marco! What’s his problem?”

“Don’t you remember, Donald? Your friend Christie just took him out at the knees. Before tonight, Marco was going to make history, but after this, he’ll never be the same again. Christie just handed you the nomination. And yet you’ll repay him with scorn.”

“Chris loves me. All these guys do. I even hired the one I called a child molester and the slow guy from Texas. They’re eating right out of my completely normal-size, totally unremarkable hands.”

“For now, yes,” the ghost said. “But you humiliated them, Donald. Do you really think they’ve just forgotten?”

“I’m starting to see why you were such a loser, Hayes. Very low-energy.”

But when Trump turned around, Rutherford Hayes wasn’t there. Instead, he was looking into ghastly yellow eyes set deeply into a hollow face.

“Now who are you?”

“Zachary Taylor. I was an outsider with no discernible ideology, just like you, Donald. Got about the same percentage in the Electoral College, too.”

“What the hell happened?”

“Officially, I ate raw fruit and died. Between us, I think someone poisoned me.”

“Oh.”

“Not to worry!” Taylor exclaimed, whisking Trump into the night. “We’ve got a dinner to attend!”

Before long, Trump found himself hovering unseen in a family dining room, where beaming parents and children dressed in their Sunday best were just sitting down for a dinner of stuffed turkey and yams.