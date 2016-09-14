A kinder, gentler Trump retools his message for moms

ASTON, Pa. — Donald Trump was about halfway through his speech detailing a litany of policy proposals that would help ease the cost and burden of childcare on working parents when he was suddenly interrupted by a loud squeal.

A few feet away, a fidgety toddler tangled with his mother in the audience of a couple of hundred people gathered in a community center. The Republican presidential nominee was here in the Philadelphia suburbs to deliver what his campaign billed as a major policy address Tuesday night.

On stage, Trump briefly paused, and in the back, reporters wondered what would happen next. As a candidate, the impetuous celebrity businessman has famously shown little patience for interruptions, even from the children of his supporters. Just a month ago, in a moment that was replayed again and again on cable news, Trump seemed to grow irritated by sound of a crying child at a rally in Virginia, telling the mother half-jokingly, “Get that baby out of here!”

But on Tuesday, Trump seized on the restless child as a prop to illustrate his plan to help children and their parents. “See!” he declared, briefly breaking from his scripted remarks. “That will be our first child!” The audience, which was packed with women, laughed and clapped approvingly, as Trump smiled and quickly turned back to his teleprompter to continue the speech.

It was a lighthearted but telling moment for a brash candidate who has been famously undisciplined and unfiltered in his unlikely bid for the presidency. Trump used to be known for his rambling stump soliloquies, in which he seemed incapable of not voicing every thought in his head, no matter who it offended or how off-topic it was.

View photos Trump talks with his campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, during a visit to Goody’s Restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

But in recent weeks, under the influence of a new team of advisers including campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, the candidate has shown a new devotion to staying on message — relying at nearly every stop on the use of the teleprompter, a machine he once routinely mocked. While he’s still known to ad lib, Trump has embraced more inclusive language, making direct appeals to African-Americans and minorities. And he has agreed to participate in smaller events like roundtables and town halls, which aides believe present him to voters as not only a blustery entertainer presiding over raucous rallies but also someone capable of being more even-tempered and presidential.

The latest iteration of the new Trump has come in recent days as the GOP nominee, looking to take advantage of his rival Hillary Clinton’s time away from the political stage to recover from pneumonia, has sought to recast his candidacy yet again — presenting himself as a softer, more thoughtful contender who is also focused intensely on policy.

After months of offering few specifics on the policy agenda he would pursue as president and how exactly he would carry out his vague promise to “Make America Great Again,” Trump has delivered two of the most detailed speeches of his campaign over the last week — including Tuesday’s childcare address and another last week focused on military readiness, both staged in the politically crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

And on Thursday in New York, Trump is scheduled to deliver another major policy speech on what he said will be his economic vision for the country — remarks that are expected to be more detailed than the economic blueprint he unveiled in Detroit last month. “It’s going to be something special, like something this country hasn’t seen in many decades,” he said Tuesday night, previewing the remarks with his typical Trump flourish.

At the same time, the GOP candidate and his aides have sought to contrast that new policy focus with Clinton, trying to undercut her reputation as policy wonk by accusing her of peddling “tired” ideas and “failed policies” that have been pitched before. Those attacks have taken on a new dimension in recent days, as Trump has sought to capitalize on Clinton’s statement at a fundraiser last Friday that “half of Trump supporters” fall into a “basket of deplorables.”