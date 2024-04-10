98th District Democratic debate Monday

Apr. 10—A debate featuring four state representative candidates is scheduled for Monday, April 15, in Wurtland.

The May 21 primary election will determine who will face off against Aaron Thompson in the race to replace Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, as the 98th District's state representative.

Four Democrats — James Reneau, Joe Virgin, Tammie Womack and Shawn Assar — are vying for the opportunity.

Monday's debate will take place at the McConnell House at 6 p.m.

Tom Clay and Kim Fannin Mullins will serve as the event moderators.

Clay is a GCDEC member, MSU Hall of Fame inductee, retired radio/TV personality and tourism advocate. He's also a retired Kentucky state employee.

Mullins is a former Greenup County deputy clerk, GCDEC secretary/treasurer and 4H leader. She's also the treasurer for the Greenup County Youth Livestock committee.

Reneau is a Shawnee State University associate professor who teaches computer science.

Virgin is an independent insurance adjustor who does much of his work for the National Flood Insurance program.

Womack is a former constable and reporter. She studied criminal justice and juvenile justice.

Assar is a teacher at Oakview Elementary in Ashland.

The Daily Independent has published stories on all four candidates over the last couple of months.

"Kentucky has become stronger as we invest in its people, our public schools, innovation and higher-paying jobs so we can offer sustainable futures right here and compete nationally and even globally," said Bren Martin, chair of the Greenup County Democratic Executive Committee. "As we increase hope, vision and opportunities, we can open more doors for all and make the American dream even more accessible for all Greenup Countians, Kentuckians and Americans. I am proud of our candidates and excited about the possibilities they envision."

Refreshments will be provided at the McConnell House. RSVP with a text/call to Bren Martin at (681) 451-0153 or Kim Mullins at (606) 451-0153.

