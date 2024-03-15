$982,000 upgrades coming to Lewisburg Area middle school

Mar. 15—LEWISBURG — The Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School is getting more than $982,000 in upgrades.

At Thursday night's school board meeting, the Lewisburg Area School Board approved a $198,776 bid from Advanced Communication Solutions, of Tunkhannock, for an IT wiring upgrade project at the middle school, located at 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg. The board also approved a $783,992 proposal from Tremco CPG/Weatherproofing Technologies Inc., of Beachwood, Ohio, for roof restoration.

The IT upgrades are "taking all wiring in the middle school, phones and internet, and replacing them with new," said Assistant Superintendent Vince Hoover. "It's a big job over the summer."

There were five sealed bids submitted for the project. The bids ranged from Advanced Communication Solution's lowest to the highest at $512,208 from Gettle, of Emigsville.

"We did reference checks with this particular one we're going with," said Hoover. "We have references from local jobs they've done and similar jobs."

Fifty percent of the cost will be reimbursed through the eRate Program Grant after installation, according to the district.

Tremco CPG/Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. will do a 2024 Alpha Grade Roof Restoration of four sections of the middle school.

The school board also approved a change order of $30,859 for the sewer modifications for the Dragon's Den project.