97-Year-Old Twin Sisters Both Die After Falling Outside in Freezing Temperatures

Twin 97-year-old sisters both died after being stranded outside in extremely cold temperatures after falling, police said.

Martha Williams and Jean Haley, of Rhode Island, had reportedly been dropped off after dinner on Friday night by their younger sister, 89, when the falls occurred.

Read: Elderly Woman Dies, 4 Months After She Was Knocked Out on Sidewalk Outside Deli

Police believe Williams may have fallen in the driveway while walking to her car and Haley may have tripped on the rug on the garage floor as she attempted to enter the house to call for help.

A friend found Williams lying face down in the driveway and later found her sister inside the garage. They were transported to a hospital but both later died.

Read: Hilarious, Sassy Obit Goes Viral: 'I Hate to Admit It, but Evidently I Died'

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but authorities said the frigid temperatures may have played a factor.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Barrington Police Department, our deepest sympathies and condolences are extended to the Haley and Williams families during their tragic loss," Chief John LaCross said.

Watch: Grandmother Rescues Cop by Jumping Onto Attacker's Back: Mayor

Related Articles: