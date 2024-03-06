96 mph in a 50 mph zone: Marion deputy gets a ticket for crash that killed bicyclist

The Marion County Sheriff's deputy who was cleared of criminal charges for a patrol vehicle crash that killed a bicyclist late last year has received a traffic ticket for the crash.

Deputy Brandon Jaglal was cited for failure to use due care when approaching a pedestrian or bicyclist.

The citation requires a mandatory court appearance. Jalal's driver's license could be suspended for up to six months, and he could be fined up to $1,000.

Jaglal's court date is unknown. Cpl. Shane Crawford, a traffic homicide investigator of the Florida Highway Patrol, investigated the crash.

The deputy is presently on desk duty pending the outcome of the sheriff's office's internal affairs investigation. Jaglal had been in the patrol unit.

His attorney, local defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow, declined comment.

Prosecutors review report

Prosecutors reviewed Crawford's crash report and decided not to charge the deputy. He could have been charged with vehicular homicide.

In a memorandum, prosecutors said speed alone was not enough to justify a criminal charge. They cited previous legal rulings to support that contention. They also determined that Jaglal was not driving in an "intentional, knowing, and purposeful manner with a conscious and intentional indifference to consequences and with knowledge that damage was likely to be done to persons or property."

In the report, troopers said the marked vehicle Jaglal was driving was traveling at 96 mph in a 50 mph zone when he struck the victim. FHP officials said they did not see any signs of Jaglal braking before impact. His lights and siren were not activated and he was not responding to a call for service.

Deputy Brandon Jaglal's vehicle the night of the crash

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 18 along a dark stretch of roadway in the 7900 block of State Road 200.

Victim's identity

Daniel Brown, 63, of Gainesville, was riding a bicycle when he was hit and killed, FHP officials said. From the report, it states Brown was not riding in the bicycle lane, the bicycle was not equipped with any reflective devices or lights, and Brown's toxicology results indicate he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

FHP officials said this is what's left of Brown's bicycle after it was struck by a deputy's vehicle late last year

Brown was at a gas station and an attendant wanted him to leave. Jaglal was called to the location off SR 200 and Brown, known as a transient, was told to leave.

Brown left and was riding along SR 200 when the deputy crashed into him.

Jaglal told troopers he didn't think he was speeding and did not see Brown.

