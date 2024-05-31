I-96, MLK Boulevard work will mean detours next week. Here's when to find a different route

LANSING — Construction work on Interstate 96 in south Lansing could present some extra challenges for drivers beginning next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it will close one lane of westbound I-96 between South Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (M-99) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for barrier wall work and pavement marking.

The following weekend, MLK will be closed entirely at I-96 while crews demolish a bridge deck.

The northbound and southbound lanes of MLK will close at I-96 from 5 a.m. June 8 to 5 a.m. June 10, MDOT said.

Both projects are part of a three-year, $44 million measure to fix the bridges over Billwood Highway, the Grand River, M-99 and South Washington Avenue. Most of the work should be done by the end of this year, MDOT said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MDOT says I-96 will see lane closures; MLK to close completely