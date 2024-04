TechCrunch

Paris-based Dark Space is taking on the dual problems of debris and conflict in orbit with their mobile platform designed to launch, attach to, and ultimately deorbit uncooperative objects in space. Dark CEO Clyde Laheyne said the company is aiming to become the “S.W.A.T. team of space.” Much like a Virgin Galactic launch, the aircraft will take the rocket above the tumultuous lower atmosphere, where it can be released and ignited.