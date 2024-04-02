I-95 south closed near Miami Gardens after Broward carjacking leads to police chase

Interstate 95 south was shut down early Tuesday morning near Miami Gardens after an armed carjacking in Broward County turned into a police chase, according to authorities.

I-95 — closed between Ives Dairy Road and Golden Glades — remained shut down at 8 a.m and traffic was backed up for miles. The southbound on and off ramps at Miami Gardens Drive were also closed, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, the I-95 Southbound exit to Miami Gardens Drive is closed. Access to I-95 Southbound from Miami Gardens Drive is also closed. Please seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/TfZ1bp3TnX — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 2, 2024

An alternate route is Florida’s Turnpike.

Miami Traffic Update #5

- I-95 South is CLOSED from Ives Dairy to Golden Glades

- Traffic backed up for miles to Pembroke Road in Broward

- Police are negating with a suspect who committed an armed robbery/carjacking in Broward and Fled to Miami-Dade, https://t.co/jGdMiq6vAL — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) April 2, 2024

Around 11:52 p.m. Monday, a man carjacked a woman’s car at gunpoint in the 2700 block of South State Road 7 in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the woman where her car was stolen.

Police found the car hours later, and the sheriff’s office said a chase ensued. The man crashed along the off-ramp of Interstate 95 southbound at Miami Gardens Drive before 3 a.m.

The man — believed to be armed — refused to come out of the car.

This story will be updated.