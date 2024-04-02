I-95 Ramp closure in Petersburg April 3, 4 for deck grooving project.

PETERSBURG, Va.– Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the ramp from Wythe Street over I-95 southbound from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, through 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, for a deck grooving project.

Motorists should use the following detour: Take East Washington Street west, turn left on South Adams Street, left on East Wythe Street, then proceed to the I-95 southbound exit.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Wythe Street ramp over I-95 closure April 3, 4 for construction.