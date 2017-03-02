95-year-old comes out as gay and melts all our hearts

It's never too late to accept yourself.

In his latest video, popular Youtuber Davey Wavey sat down with 96-year-old Roman, who shares his beautiful coming out story — that took place only one year before.

Roman explains that at 95 years old — after being married to his wife for 67 years and having two children and five grandchildren — he finally felt ready to show the world a part of himself he had known since he was only 5 years old: his sexuality.

"Certain things I want the world to know," Roman told Wavey in the touching video, "I was born and was all my life gay."

The pair met through Roman's grandson, Brandon Gross, who is currently making a story called "On My Way Out" based on his grandfather's late-in-life reveal.

“I think there’s a lot to take from this video,” Wavey told The Huffington Post. “There’s a sense of history in understanding how far we’ve come, and the struggles that this man must have experienced."

"There’s gratitude for the LGBT people who marched and rallied and bleed and sweat so that today’s world is different ― and that fewer people feel compelled to live in the shadows or closets," he continued.

"Whether you are queer or not, listening to Roman stirs something in all of us," the Youtube star explained. "And at a time when the world often feels divisive and divided, it’s good to be reminded of our common humanity.”

"I want to go to sleep [and] have somebody close to me," Roman sweetly revealed in the video. "Not for any other reason but to be sure that someone cares.”

What? No, you're crying. Watch the full heartwarming interview above.