I-95 north to close overnight between toll plaza, Route 896 interchange starting April 2

Make sure to add in some extra time if you're planning any overnight trips on I-95 north near the interchange with Route 896 in the first week of April.

All northbound lanes of I-95 between the toll plaza and the Route 896 interchange will be closed overnight from Tues., April 2 through Thurs., April 4 for the installation of steel girders.

The stretch of road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on April 2, according to DelDOT. It will then be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following two nights.

Multiple lanes of I-95 south will also be closed overnight during this period.

All northbound traffic will be routed off of I-95 north onto Route 279 and then onto Route 4. Drivers can then take Route 896 back onto I-95 north at the interchange.

