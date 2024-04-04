I-95 closed in Pa. after crash involving stolen New Castle County police vehicle

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed just over the border in Pennsylvania due to a crash involving a suspect who fled in a stolen police vehicle after being shot in New Castle County.

I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, remains closed after the vehicle in which the suspect was driving crashed near the Commodore Barry Bridge early Thursday morning, according to Fox 29.

95 NB closed for a police investigation. All traffic exits at the Commodore Barry Bridge, you can re-enter at Chestnut St. Photo: PennDOT pic.twitter.com/cxj1l6DyGD — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) April 4, 2024

Fox 29 reported the incident began when New Castle County officers were called to Cynwyd Club apartments near Limestone Road for a domestic-related incident around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital following the crash, Fox 29 reported. No officers were injured, police said.

POLICE ACTIVITY IN CYNWYD CLUB APARTMENTS



(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently in the area of Cynwyd Club Apartments. pic.twitter.com/2rGSq5WwVQ — New Castle County Police (@NCCPD_DE) April 4, 2024

As of 7 p.m., the northbound lanes heading toward Chester County, Pennsylvania, remained closed as police investigated. Traffic is being rerouted to Chestnut Street and drivers are advised to use Route 13 as an alternate route.

