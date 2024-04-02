I-95 to close for construction after bridge strike in Northeast Philly

Sections I-95 North will be closed for days to make emergency repairs after a vehicle hit a rail bridge, PennDOT said this evening.

A section of the interstate was ordered closed at 9 p.m. Monday with traffic detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange, according to officials.

The announcement, made Monday night by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, attributed the closure to an emergency overhead bridge repair following an oversized vehicle strike of a Conrail bridge in Northeast Philadelphia around 1:30 p.m.

Drivers will be instructed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange at Exit 26, turn right onto Aramingo Avenue and then right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North.

During repairs, the ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 northbound will also be closed and detoured. Again, motorists will be directed toward Aramingo Avenue to access the onramp at Adams Avenue.

The reopening date and length of construction have yet to be determined, but PennDOT said the maintenance will take several days. Drivers are advised to avoid closure areas.

This closure comes about nine months after a tractor trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an I-95 off-ramp, causing a fire that collapsed and closed travel in both directions.

Last year’s closure ended up cutting off traffic along nine miles of I-95, from the state Route 63/Woodhaven Road interchange to the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange — the site of Monday’s collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

