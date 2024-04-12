I-94 project prompts lane closures, local road closures in Calhoun County

EMMETT TWP. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing Beadle Lake Road and 6 1/2 Mile Road at I-94 this weekend for bridge work as part of the three-year, $160 million project on I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile Road.

Beadle Lake Road will be closed at I-94 on Saturday and Sunday, according to MDOT. The posted detour is on B Drive North, I-194/M-66 and Columbia Avenue. The I-94 ramps at Beadle Lake Road will remain open.

Meanwhile, 6 1/2 Mile Road will be closed at I-94 beginning Sunday through Aug. 30. The posted detour is on B Drive North, I-194/M-66, Columbia Avenue and Beadle Lake Road.

This I-94 road and bridge rebuilding project "will improve safety and traffic flow for motorists, and it will extend the life of the freeway and bridges, which is a significant local and national trade corridor," MDOT officials said.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Bridge painting continues this weekend

There will be single-lane closures on eastbound I-94 between Helmer Road (Exit 95) and I-194/M-66 (Exit 98) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday as crews continue painting the I-194/M-66 bridge. The ramp from southbound I-194/M-66 to eastbound I-94 also will be closed.

Motorists should expect delays, and alternate routes are advised. For project information and a map, visit Mi Drive.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: I-94 project prompts lane closures, local road closures this weekend