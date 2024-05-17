I-94 bridge work prompts nighttime closures on Beadle Lake Road

EMMETT TWP. — Beadle Lake Road will be closed at I-94 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday as crews place new beams for the eastbound I-94 bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The ramp from eastbound I-94 to Beadle Lake Road will also be closed during this work, part of MDOT's three-year, $160 million effort to repave 10 miles of I-94 and replace or repair 17 bridges in Calhoun County.

The posted detour for Beale Lake Road will be on B Drive North, I-194 and Columbia Avenue, MDOT officials said.

The posted detour for the eastbound I-94 ramp will be at I-94 Exit 98 (I-194). Traffic headed to northbound Beadle Lake Road will be directed to Columbia Avenue; southbound Beadle Lake Road will be directed to B Drive North.

Motorists should expect delays, and alternate routes are advised. For more information, visit Mi Drive.

