I-93 construction project worker arrested for DWI while driving a large dump truck in New Hampshire

A dump truck operator working in a construction zone on Interstate 93 was arrested for driving a large dump truck while impaired, state police said.

Michael R. Pellerin, 49, of Manchester, was charged with aggravated DWI, state police said.

At approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to check the welfare of a commercial driver who was actively working at the construction project on I-93 in Hooksett.

Troopers received a report that the driver was believed to be under the influence while driving a large dump truck, based on the way he was driving the vehicle in the construction zone, state police said.

Trooper Noah Gooch responded to the area and met with the driver, later identified as Pellerin.

Gooch spoke with Pellerin and “observed indicators of impairment,” state police said, adding that Pellerin agreed to a field sobriety test.

He was arrested after the test and later released on personal recognizance. Pellerin is scheduled to appear in Hooksett District Court at a later date.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Noah Gooch at Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

