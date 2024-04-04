92-year-old woman dies in McPherson Co. crash

MCPHERSON (KSNT) – A 92-year-old woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash in McPherson County.

On Wednesday at 7:27 a.m., the 92-year-old woman from Inman, Kansas, was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado west on Arapaho Road. A 31-year-old man from Salina was driving his 2020 Kia Soul north on K61 Highway. The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the Kia Soul, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The Chevy came to rest in the road and the Kia came to rest in the median, according to the crash log.

The 92-year-old woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her next of kin was notified, according to the KHP.

The 31-year-old was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.

