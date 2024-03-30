915 Tree Keepers program accepting neighborhood nominations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Community and Human Development is accepting neighborhood nominations for the 915 Tree Keepers Tree Planting program, according to the City.

The City says that the 915 Tree Keepers program, which is a Love Your Block Initiative, offers neighborhoods with low-tree equity scores the opportunity to adopt trees and together, grow their block’s tree canopy cover.

Through partnerships and volunteers, the City will provide trees and help plant them along residential streets throughout the community.

The City says this project aims to establish tree coverage in the densely populated city, particularity in underserved areas.

How to nominate your neighborhood:

Groups of 5 or more neighbors on the same block/street who are eager to bring shade to their neighborhood can apply (more neighbors are always encouraged) by following this link: https://elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/915TreeKeepersApplication.

Once an interest form is completed, City staff will contact the applicant to coordinate tree plantings during an appropriate tree planting season.

Requirements for becoming a 915 Tree Keeper:

At least 5 neighbors (more are always encouraged) on the same block must all agree to adopt trees.

Participants must live in single-family residences and not be a commercial establishment.

If you are a renter, you are required to seek permission from the property owner.

Nominated households must be in an area with a Tree Equity scorecard of 65% or less. You can lookup you score by following this 915 Tree Keepers link (arcgis.com).

Each household is eligible to plant (2) trees in the City’s Right of Way (ROW), the area between your sidewalk and street. Trees are not allowed to be planted on private property outside of the City’s ROW.

Each household should be prepared, with the help of volunteers, to spend up to two hours planting their adopted trees.

Each household will be required to sign a participation waiver and an Adopt-a-Tree agreement committing to maintaining and watering their trees according to their assigned El Paso Water watering schedule.

For more information, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/community-and-human-development/915-tree-keepers/, email 915treekeepers@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-1675.

