911 system down Saturday in Martin County; officials working to restore service

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office 911 system went down Saturday just before 1 p.m., according to officials.

What happened: The 911 system is “completely inoperative” and the cause of the system failure is unknown, according to spokesperson Christine Christofek.

The 911 outage is impacting emergency calls to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Fire Rescue and Stuart Police Department.

“We are working feverishly with Motorola and our phone provider to bring the system back online,” sheriff's officials posted to Facebook.

Need help?: Anyone in Martin County requiring emergency assistance should call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 772-220-7170.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 911 system unavailable Saturday in Martin County, officials reported