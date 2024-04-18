Authorities said 911 services are down throughout the state of South Dakota on Wednesday night.

Anyone with an emergency in the Sioux Falls area should call 605-367-7000 or text 911, and should not call 911 as a test.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Sioux Falls and Rapid City's police departments, sent out messages over social media Friday evening reporting that 911 services throughout South Dakota are down, though it's unclear what is causing the outage. A wireless alert sent to some phones also relayed the message.

911 services are currently down state wide. If you have an emergency, call 605-367-7000. We will update when service is restored. /861 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 18, 2024

No timeline for restoring 911 services was shared.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 911 services are down across South Dakota