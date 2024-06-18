The 911 lines are still down in Mass. Here's who to call in Greater New Bedford

In light of the announcement that 911 emergency service lines are down statewide, members of the public have been informed that local public safety agencies like police and fire must be reached at their respective local lines.

It is not yet known how long 911 services will be down. As of 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, text alerts were still being sent out to residents informing them services remained down.

You can read Gannett's statewide coverage here.

In the meantime, here are the local police, fire and other key contacts in SouthCoast communities:

NEW BEDFORD

New Bedford Fire Department: 508-991-6105

New Bedford Police Department: 508-991-6300

DARTMOUTH

Dartmouth Police Department: 508-910-1700

Dartmouth Fire District 1: 508-996-1596

Dartmouth Fire District 2: 508-636-2441

Dartmouth Fire District 3: 508-994-6761

Learn more here: 'Major' statewide outage: 911 system down. People need to call non-emergency numbers

FAIRHAVEN

Fairhaven Police Department: 508-997-7421

Fairhaven Fire Department: 508-994-1428

Westport Police Department: 508-636-1122

Westport Fire Department: 508-636-1110

MATTAPOISETT

Mattapoisett Police Department: 508-758-4141

Mattapoisett Fire Department: 508-758-4150

MARION

Marion Police Department: 508-748-1212

Marion Fire Department: 508-748-1177

ROCHESTER

Rochester Police Department: 508-763-5112

Rochester Fire Department: 508-763-2611

MASS. STATE POLICE

Dartmouth Barracks: 508-993-8373

EVERSOURCE (GAS & ELECTRICITY)

1-800-592-2000

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: As 911 lines remain down in MA, agencies must be phoned directly