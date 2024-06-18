The 911 lines are still down in Mass. Here's who to call in Greater New Bedford
In light of the announcement that 911 emergency service lines are down statewide, members of the public have been informed that local public safety agencies like police and fire must be reached at their respective local lines.
It is not yet known how long 911 services will be down. As of 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, text alerts were still being sent out to residents informing them services remained down.
In the meantime, here are the local police, fire and other key contacts in SouthCoast communities:
NEW BEDFORD
New Bedford Fire Department: 508-991-6105
New Bedford Police Department: 508-991-6300
DARTMOUTH
Dartmouth Police Department: 508-910-1700
Dartmouth Fire District 1: 508-996-1596
Dartmouth Fire District 2: 508-636-2441
Dartmouth Fire District 3: 508-994-6761
FAIRHAVEN
Fairhaven Police Department: 508-997-7421
Fairhaven Fire Department: 508-994-1428
Westport Police Department: 508-636-1122
Westport Fire Department: 508-636-1110
MATTAPOISETT
Mattapoisett Police Department: 508-758-4141
Mattapoisett Fire Department: 508-758-4150
MARION
Marion Police Department: 508-748-1212
Marion Fire Department: 508-748-1177
ROCHESTER
Rochester Police Department: 508-763-5112
Rochester Fire Department: 508-763-2611
MASS. STATE POLICE
Dartmouth Barracks: 508-993-8373
EVERSOURCE (GAS & ELECTRICITY)
1-800-592-2000
