911 calls about shots fired, crash lead St. Paul police to find man fatally shot in vehicle

A homicide investigation is underway after police responded to a crash in St. Paul and found a person in the vehicle had been fatally shot.

Multiple people called 911 after 10:30 p.m. Monday, with people reporting varying information — multiple shots fired, a vehicle crash, a person shot, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Police went to the Eastern Hazel Park area of the East Side and found a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a tree on a boulevard in the area of Van Dyke Street and York Avenue. A man in the driver’s seat had an apparent gunshot injury to his upper body, Ernster said. No one else was in the vehicle when police arrived.

Officers provided first aid to the man until St. Paul Fire medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police are investigating where the shooting happened, though they believe it was in the area of where the victim was found based on the calls to 911, Ernster said. Investigators are also working to determine whether the man was driving when he was shot.

No one was immediately under arrest. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and confirm the man’s identity, after which police said they would release his name.

The homicide was the 13th of the year in St. Paul. There were 17 at this time last year.

