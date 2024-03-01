911 calls reveal efforts to save the life of student who died on a Gaston Co. school bus

When a bus driver found a Holbrook Middle School student unresponsive on the bus Thursday, they used a walkie-talkie to get help, according to a recording of a 911 call from the incident.

That student, described in the calls as a 13- or 14-year-old 8th grader, later died.

On Friday, Gaston County released two 911 calls that described some of the actions taken to save the life of the student, including CPR and using a defibrillator.

“We just had the ambulance pull up, and the fire here and the police, but we think that the student is - we got the defibrillator, we tried CPR and he’s not coming back,” the caller in the recording said.

On Thursday, the Gaston County Police Department said in a press release that after passing out, life-saving efforts were made by the Lowell Police School Resource Officer working at the school, as well as Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

While the student was unconscious, according to the release, officers utilized Narcan in case there was some type of exposure to narcotics. However, the Narcan did not have any effect on the student, indicating it was not likely a drug overdose.

The student was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he later died.

A Charlotte Observer review of a police incident report on Friday showed no information about the case, and information about the student’s age, sex, and race were redacted.

The Gaston County Police Department said the incident occurred inside Lowell city limits, which meant the Lowell Police Department completed the initial field report. The Gaston County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit conducted the investigation into the incident.

No other information will be released at this point, the department said.